My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Difficult Clients

A Disastrous Project and Screaming Client Are Inevitable
Leadership

A Disastrous Project and Screaming Client Are Inevitable

Great leaders learn from everything, and a project gone wrong is no exception. Here's a process for doing just that.
Manish Dudharejia | 7 min read
4 Types of Clients Your Growing Business Can't Afford to Work With

4 Types of Clients Your Growing Business Can't Afford to Work With

It may seem counter-intuitive, but firing certain types of paying customers could actually help your company grow.
Mike Kalis | 6 min read
How to Deal With 4 Types of Impossible Clients

How to Deal With 4 Types of Impossible Clients

Just because a client is difficult doesn't mean you can't keep him or her happy.
Matt Keener | 6 min read
Finding Your Soul While Hunting 'Whales'

Finding Your Soul While Hunting 'Whales'

Will you become Ahab, or thrive, when that great big, dreamed-of client comes calling?
Mitch Rothschild | 4 min read
How to Finesse Your Relationship With the 10 Types of Clients Everyone Gets

How to Finesse Your Relationship With the 10 Types of Clients Everyone Gets

No matter how well you know you business, you have to know people to succeed.
Rocco Baldassarre | 4 min read

More From This Topic

3 Lessons for Handling Challenging Clients
Client Relationship Management

3 Lessons for Handling Challenging Clients

Sometimes, the best strategy is to say no, and mean it.
Chelsea Berler | 4 min read
4 Times You Need to Say Goodbye to a Client
Customer Relationship

4 Times You Need to Say Goodbye to a Client

Nobody likes a break up, but sometimes it's the best thing to do for your business.
Deborah Mitchell | 5 min read
7 Telltale Signs It's Time to Fire a Client
Client Relationships

7 Telltale Signs It's Time to Fire a Client

Some clients simply aren't worth the money they are paying.
Renée Warren | 5 min read
10 People Who Will Destroy Your Business
Managing Employees

10 People Who Will Destroy Your Business

Be wary of those who have flash or cash but not your best interests in mind.
Isaiah Hankel | 6 min read
5 Tried and True Ways to Calm Down a Difficult Client
Difficult Clients

5 Tried and True Ways to Calm Down a Difficult Client

You can't make everyone happy all the time but you can always listen and offer solutions.
Pratik Dholakiya | 4 min read
7 Strategies to Succeed With That Demanding, Difficult Customer
Difficult Clients

7 Strategies to Succeed With That Demanding, Difficult Customer

Understand how to deflect and bypass a client's anger to meet your goals.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
Not in the Mood to Battle Corporate Customer Service? Get a Jerk to Do It For You.
Customer Service

Not in the Mood to Battle Corporate Customer Service? Get a Jerk to Do It For You.

If you're a jerk looking for work, the former head of Reddit just might have a job for you. Nice guys need not apply.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
'Opportunity Cost' Sounds Abstract But It Costs Your Business Real Money
Client Relationship Management

'Opportunity Cost' Sounds Abstract But It Costs Your Business Real Money

Clients who don't value your time keep you from those who do. There are polite ways to set them straight.
Sam Madden | 3 min read
How to Stop the Time Suck of Customer Relationships
Time Management

How to Stop the Time Suck of Customer Relationships

Implementing strong client boundaries helps keep everyone focused.
Kate Swoboda | 5 min read
The Essential Script for Releasing a Client
Problem Customers

The Essential Script for Releasing a Client

It's awkward, but knowing how to say adieu to a problem customer can make all the difference.
Kate Swoboda | 5 min read