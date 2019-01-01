There are no Videos in your queue.
Difficult Clients
Leadership
Great leaders learn from everything, and a project gone wrong is no exception. Here's a process for doing just that.
It may seem counter-intuitive, but firing certain types of paying customers could actually help your company grow.
Just because a client is difficult doesn't mean you can't keep him or her happy.
Will you become Ahab, or thrive, when that great big, dreamed-of client comes calling?
No matter how well you know you business, you have to know people to succeed.
More From This Topic
Customer Relationship
Nobody likes a break up, but sometimes it's the best thing to do for your business.
Managing Employees
Be wary of those who have flash or cash but not your best interests in mind.
Difficult Clients
You can't make everyone happy all the time but you can always listen and offer solutions.
Difficult Clients
Understand how to deflect and bypass a client's anger to meet your goals.
Customer Service
If you're a jerk looking for work, the former head of Reddit just might have a job for you. Nice guys need not apply.
Time Management
Implementing strong client boundaries helps keep everyone focused.
Problem Customers
It's awkward, but knowing how to say adieu to a problem customer can make all the difference.
