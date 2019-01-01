My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

difficult people

5 Strategies for Managing Unmanageable Employees
Managing Employees

5 Strategies for Managing Unmanageable Employees

Know exactly where to draw the line in the sand.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
10 People Who Will Destroy Your Business

10 People Who Will Destroy Your Business

Be wary of those who have flash or cash but not your best interests in mind.
Isaiah Hankel | 6 min read
Not in the Mood to Battle Corporate Customer Service? Get a Jerk to Do It For You.

Not in the Mood to Battle Corporate Customer Service? Get a Jerk to Do It For You.

If you're a jerk looking for work, the former head of Reddit just might have a job for you. Nice guys need not apply.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Difficult People Suck: 5 Quick Tips on How to Deal

Difficult People Suck: 5 Quick Tips on How to Deal

When people make you want to scream, here are five really quick tips to cope.
Jason Saltzman | 4 min read