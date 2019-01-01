There are no Videos in your queue.
Dig Inn
Grow Your Business
As the vegetable-forward eatery looks to increase its store count by at least 50 percent, its founder is also looking for ways to preserve company culture.
To keep prices low and be able to expand its model, this farm-to-table eatery will have to continue to reinvent the restaurant supply chain.
Adam Eskin took over a gym-rat focused food chain and has turned it into a farm-to-table restaurant with nine locations and counting.
