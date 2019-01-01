My Queue

digital banking

Here's Why One of India's First Neo Banker is Optimistic About Open Banking in India
Banks

Here's Why One of India's First Neo Banker is Optimistic About Open Banking in India

Technology will soon make traditional banking system redundant but is India ready for it?
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Digital and Paperless Personal Loans: The Future of Consumer Lending

Digital and Paperless Personal Loans: The Future of Consumer Lending

There can not be a more lucid and safe way to get a personal loan, hence, let's explore
Anuj Kacker | 4 min read
This Small Bank's CEO Explains Why Financial Inclusion Should Be a Business Model Rather than an Obligation

This Small Bank's CEO Explains Why Financial Inclusion Should Be a Business Model Rather than an Obligation

Small finance banks addressing the financial services requirements of the base of pyramid customers as well as SMEs clearly have a much larger base of consumers, and a larger role in nation building
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
How is Digital Banking Faring a Year after Demonetization

How is Digital Banking Faring a Year after Demonetization

Consumers who have experienced the potential benefits of digital banking are now strongly recommending it to family and friends and their wider social circle
Praveen Kutty | 4 min read
Amitabh Kant Urges Young Entrepreneurs to Penetrate Global Market, Says No Shortage of Funds

Amitabh Kant Urges Young Entrepreneurs to Penetrate Global Market, Says No Shortage of Funds

"Mobile will become your bank; it will become your wallet as the cost of physical banking will be very high."
Aashika Jain | 3 min read

Will Financial Digitization Take Away A Banker's Job?
digital banking

Will Financial Digitization Take Away A Banker's Job?

'When ATMs came into existence, people thought tellers or clerks would lose their jobs, but that didn't happen'
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
This India-born Mauritius Bank CEO Is Prompt To Leave Digital Footprint Here
Digital Economy

This India-born Mauritius Bank CEO Is Prompt To Leave Digital Footprint Here

"We look at how the new generation of commercial Web browsers can help Netizens surf the world"
Komal Nathani & Aashika Jain | 3 min read
'Information, Communication & Transaction 3 Stages of Digital Banking'
digital banking

'Information, Communication & Transaction 3 Stages of Digital Banking'

Vice-President & Regional Head of Corporate Banking in Axis Bank said digital banking would cover the entire population, irrespective of the fact whether an individual has a bank account or not.
Aashika Jain & Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Top 5 Indian Bank-led Innovations That Are Revolutionizing Digital Banking
digital banking

Top 5 Indian Bank-led Innovations That Are Revolutionizing Digital Banking

Corporates are setting up tech labs to foster innovation
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read