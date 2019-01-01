There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Digital Cover
Digital Cover
Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath started Zerodha in 2010 as a discount-brokerage firm that aimed to make F&O trading easier. Today, Zerodha is on its way to becoming an NBFC and is India's biggest stock brokering platform
From starting a microfinance institution as a teenager to battling anxiety, Ananya Birla spills it all
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?