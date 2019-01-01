My Queue

Digital Education

Advancing Automation Means Humans Need to Embrace Lifelong Learning
Business Education

At a time when AI is taking over the cognitive functions of many jobs, we need to "robot-proof" our labor force and our education system.
Jeremy Auger | 6 min read
3 Digital Trends Shaping the Future of College Admissions

This large swath of four-year institutions need to quickly find a solution to lackluster admissions numbers.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
5 Ways to Stay on the 'Right Side' of the Digital Divide With Continuous Education

People who don't understand technology are likely to be controlled by those who do.
Mattan Griffel | 4 min read