digital india
Digital Trends
The Indian education sector is slowly but surely realising that it is imperative to re-think their education and examination methods as it stands to gain tremendously from digital transformation
India envisions to go 100per cent paperless when it comes to digital payments and securing these payments will only help to spring the vision come to life
Digital India has been getting boosted by the Government, will Budget 2019 see a bigger enhancement?
The easier and cheaper credit through digital lending has the potential to start a virtuous cycle of formalization, so much so that up to 85 per cent of MSMEs could be formal by 2023
We've have achieved success in creating a workforce which was ready for the IT boom some years ago and we have the potential to achieve similar things in other sectors too
Technology
Digital technology is capturing the hearts and minds of people and so has increased the significance of Fintechs
E-commerce
Walmart picks up a majority stake in Flipkart. But is this the fate of Flipkart that Startup India had hoped for?
narendra modi
His Facebook page has 43.2 million followers, almost twice as many as U.S. President Donald J. Trump
Health
Universal Healthcare Coverage is a noble idea, and every human being deserves the right to quality medical attention, regardless of their ability to pay
FinTech
The allocations made in this year's budget are clearly indicative of how integral new-age fintech start-ups have become to the Indian economy
Job Creation
In order to create employment, Jaitley said that 70 lakh formal jobs have been created this year.
Budget2018
Replacing the blackboard with the digital board is the major announcement made by the government to increase the digital intensity in education
Trends
More organizations are recognizing the importance of implementing employee engagement strategies to retain employees
Clothing
Automation and the advent of technology into the field of customized clothing will bring about skilled workers who know how to operate the machinery and software
