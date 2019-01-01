My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

digital india

Here's How The Future of Examinations in India is Digital
Digital Trends

Here's How The Future of Examinations in India is Digital

The Indian education sector is slowly but surely realising that it is imperative to re-think their education and examination methods as it stands to gain tremendously from digital transformation
Srikanth Ganesan | 3 min read
Constant Fortification of Security to Shield Digital Payments Comprehensively

Constant Fortification of Security to Shield Digital Payments Comprehensively

India envisions to go 100per cent paperless when it comes to digital payments and securing these payments will only help to spring the vision come to life
Madhurima Roy | 3 min read
The Digital Push of Narendra Modi Government

The Digital Push of Narendra Modi Government

Digital India has been getting boosted by the Government, will Budget 2019 see a bigger enhancement?
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
SME and MSME Digital Lending in India

SME and MSME Digital Lending in India

The easier and cheaper credit through digital lending has the potential to start a virtuous cycle of formalization, so much so that up to 85 per cent of MSMEs could be formal by 2023
Piyush Khaitan | 3 min read
Time is Right to Explore, Upgrade and Create the Future Workforce

Time is Right to Explore, Upgrade and Create the Future Workforce

We've have achieved success in creating a workforce which was ready for the IT boom some years ago and we have the potential to achieve similar things in other sectors too
Vasim Shaikh | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Fintech is Making India a Digitally Empowered Nation, in a Real Sense
Technology

Fintech is Making India a Digitally Empowered Nation, in a Real Sense

Digital technology is capturing the hearts and minds of people and so has increased the significance of Fintechs
Sameer Aggarwal | 5 min read
This Tech Conglomerate is on Mission to Digitally Transform India
digital transformation

This Tech Conglomerate is on Mission to Digitally Transform India

Cisco Plans to Create India's Digitally Transformed Future
Franchise India Staff | 4 min read
With SoftBank Confirming Flipkart's Buyout, is this the End of an Era For Indian ecommerce?
E-commerce

With SoftBank Confirming Flipkart's Buyout, is this the End of an Era For Indian ecommerce?

Walmart picks up a majority stake in Flipkart. But is this the fate of Flipkart that Startup India had hoped for?
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
PM Modi Trumps US President on Facebook
narendra modi

PM Modi Trumps US President on Facebook

His Facebook page has 43.2 million followers, almost twice as many as U.S. President Donald J. Trump
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Will Universal Health Coverage Ever See the Light of Day?
Health

Will Universal Health Coverage Ever See the Light of Day?

Universal Healthcare Coverage is a noble idea, and every human being deserves the right to quality medical attention, regardless of their ability to pay
Ameera Shah | 4 min read
How Fintech Companies are Eyeing Huge Growth Opportunities After Budget 2018
FinTech

How Fintech Companies are Eyeing Huge Growth Opportunities After Budget 2018

The allocations made in this year's budget are clearly indicative of how integral new-age fintech start-ups have become to the Indian economy
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
Will Indian Government be able to Fulfill the Promise of Job Creation?
Job Creation

Will Indian Government be able to Fulfill the Promise of Job Creation?

In order to create employment, Jaitley said that 70 lakh formal jobs have been created this year.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Digitization of Education Now Has Indian Government's Stamp
Budget2018

Digitization of Education Now Has Indian Government's Stamp

Replacing the blackboard with the digital board is the major announcement made by the government to increase the digital intensity in education
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
Regulatory Changes to Augment Hiring in 2018
Trends

Regulatory Changes to Augment Hiring in 2018

More organizations are recognizing the importance of implementing employee engagement strategies to retain employees
Nicolas Dumoulin | 3 min read
What Is the Future of Customized Clothing in India?
Clothing

What Is the Future of Customized Clothing in India?

Automation and the advent of technology into the field of customized clothing will bring about skilled workers who know how to operate the machinery and software
Puneet Gupta & Amber Gupta | 4 min read