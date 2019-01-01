My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Digital lending

#5 E-money Lenders that are Altering the Lending Business in India
Digital lending

#5 E-money Lenders that are Altering the Lending Business in India

Online loan providers have eased the lives and young Indians are enjoying its benefits
Madhurima Roy | 3 min read
Tech-ing on the Credit gap: How Start-Ups are Using Technology and Alternative

Tech-ing on the Credit gap: How Start-Ups are Using Technology and Alternative

Lending Strategies to Enable Seamless Credit Access to Indian MSMEs
Alok Mittal | 5 min read
What Do MSMEs Expect from General Elections 2019?

What Do MSMEs Expect from General Elections 2019?

MSMEs have divided, so are their opinions on the government
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
Digital Lending - Revolutionizing the loan Market in India

Digital Lending - Revolutionizing the loan Market in India

In addition to allowing individual's access to personal loans, players in digital lending have also expanded their customer base and their loan portfolios
Rahul Agarwal | 4 min read
The Man Enabling Indian SMEs to Get Loans Thinks New-age Lenders Will Change the Game for India

The Man Enabling Indian SMEs to Get Loans Thinks New-age Lenders Will Change the Game for India

Gaurav Hinduja spoke to Entrepreneur India on the hottest topic that has created great interest in a cash-crunched economy in India – lending to SMEs and ways to strengthen them.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read

More From This Topic

RBI Cuts Repo Rate and This is How it Impacts Digital Lenders
Digital lending

RBI Cuts Repo Rate and This is How it Impacts Digital Lenders

Monetary Policy Committee today reduced the policy repo rate under by 25 basis points from 6.5 per cent to 6.25 per
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
SME and MSME Digital Lending in India
Digital lending

SME and MSME Digital Lending in India

The easier and cheaper credit through digital lending has the potential to start a virtuous cycle of formalization, so much so that up to 85 per cent of MSMEs could be formal by 2023
Piyush Khaitan | 3 min read
Suspension of eNACH: Distress for Digital Lenders?
Digital lending

Suspension of eNACH: Distress for Digital Lenders?

eNACH was one of the newest payment services that automated high volume transactions for banks and NBFCs
Varun Burman | 3 min read
Here is Why the Fintech Industry Has Just Got Started
FinTech

Here is Why the Fintech Industry Has Just Got Started

The power of blockchain has been identified in the year 2018. 2019 will be all about utilizing that power
Vanita D'souza | 6 min read
Major Trends Witnessed this year in Fintech
FinTech

Major Trends Witnessed this year in Fintech

Let's check the sector has been growing with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 22% – or about three-times the GDP growth rate of the country
Manish Khera | 4 min read
Why GST Data Stack is a One Stop Solution to SME's Credit Problem
Data Analysis

Why GST Data Stack is a One Stop Solution to SME's Credit Problem

Struggling to get loans in order to expand your company's wings and charter into newer territories? Maybe, your sales invoice is the solution.
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
Is Liquidity Crisis Hampering Digital Lending Industry's Prospective Growth?
News and Trends

Is Liquidity Crisis Hampering Digital Lending Industry's Prospective Growth?

According to the Bloomberg Data, earlier this year in August, liquidity in the banking sector was INR 20,200 crore, which by the end the October, tumbled down to 1.16 trillion.
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
#3 Loan Trends Driven by Lending Platforms that are Gaining Popularity!
Loans

#3 Loan Trends Driven by Lending Platforms that are Gaining Popularity!

By assessing a person's credit worthiness, online platforms allow borrowers to fulfil their loan requirements swiftly
Satyam Kumar | 3 min read
'Technology Inducing Multifaceted Changes In Lending Space'
Digital lending

'Technology Inducing Multifaceted Changes In Lending Space'

Start-ups in the lending business are now investing in technology to obtain a clear understanding of their customer base.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read