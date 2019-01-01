My Queue

Digital Media

Branding

Savvy Startups Like Casper and Brandless Are Investing in Brand Image First -- and You Should, Too

Product used to be king, but in today's fast-moving, copycat-filled world of business, a strong identity can be the key to success.
Leonard Sherman | 7 min read
How Small Businesses Can Do SEO on a Small Budget

Managing your SEO goals on a small budget can be overwhelming, especially if you are only a one- or two-person team.
Bizness Apps | 6 min read
People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on How to Be a YouTube Star

With a little help from his YouTube friends, The Rock launched his YouTube channel, Seven Bucks Digital Studios.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Arianna Huffington to Leave Huffington Post

'I thought HuffPost would be my last act. But I've decided to step down as HuffPost's editor-in-chief to run my new venture, Thrive Global,' she tweeted.
Reuters | 1 min read
3 Crazy-Simple Ways to Make Your Personal Brand Stand Out

Making a name, and an image, for yourself isn't all that hard. Focus on a few key areas to create a personal brand that stands out -- in a good way -- from all the others.
Mel Carson | 4 min read

Social Media

3 Ways the Be-Everywhere Strategy Leads You Nowhere

Don't get caught up in trying to be on every digital platform, taking a more focused approach can reap greater dividends.
Jeff Stephens | 6 min read
Lifestyle

Digital Media May Be Hindering Your Ability to Think Abstractly, Study Says

Here's another justification for all those physical books you've recently acquired.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
Digital Media

With $40 Million in Fresh Funding, Tastemade Is Building a Digital Food Dynasty

To date, the online video network focused on food, travel and lifestyle-related content, has raised $80.3 million.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
YouTube

Will People Pay for YouTube? After 1 Month, 'Red' Seems to Prove They Will.

The initiative, launched in October, represents a momentous cultural shift for YouTube and arguably its biggest product launch to date.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
General Electric

General Electric Creating Science Fiction Podcast Series

Looking to increase brand awareness among a younger, tech-savvy audience, the company is producing a series about decoding a 70-year-old message from outer space.
Reuters | 3 min read
Strategy

Meet the Business Strategists Behind the Careers of Today's Biggest YouTube Stars

As digital celebrity has swelled, a new class of talent managers is helping creators build their empires offline as well.
Geoff Weiss | 7 min read