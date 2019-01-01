There are no Videos in your queue.
Digital Media
Branding
Product used to be king, but in today's fast-moving, copycat-filled world of business, a strong identity can be the key to success.
Managing your SEO goals on a small budget can be overwhelming, especially if you are only a one- or two-person team.
With a little help from his YouTube friends, The Rock launched his YouTube channel, Seven Bucks Digital Studios.
'I thought HuffPost would be my last act. But I've decided to step down as HuffPost's editor-in-chief to run my new venture, Thrive Global,' she tweeted.
Making a name, and an image, for yourself isn't all that hard. Focus on a few key areas to create a personal brand that stands out -- in a good way -- from all the others.
Social Media
Don't get caught up in trying to be on every digital platform, taking a more focused approach can reap greater dividends.
Lifestyle
Here's another justification for all those physical books you've recently acquired.
Digital Media
To date, the online video network focused on food, travel and lifestyle-related content, has raised $80.3 million.
YouTube
The initiative, launched in October, represents a momentous cultural shift for YouTube and arguably its biggest product launch to date.
General Electric
Looking to increase brand awareness among a younger, tech-savvy audience, the company is producing a series about decoding a 70-year-old message from outer space.
Strategy
As digital celebrity has swelled, a new class of talent managers is helping creators build their empires offline as well.
