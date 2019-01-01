My Queue

digital museum

Mona Lisa Overdrive: Art Collides With Digital Technology
art exhibits

An insurgency of digital art, whether musical or visual or both, invades traditional art museums and your phone, too.
Eran Halevy | 4 min read
A Sneak Peek into the World's First Digital Art Museum

No paintings, no sculptures! Tokyo has unveiled the world's first all-digital museum which is adorned with artworks using projection-mapping technology
Komal Nathani | 3 min read