My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

digital supply chain

All About The Present State of Digital Supply Chain Maturity & the Future
Supply Chain Management

All About The Present State of Digital Supply Chain Maturity & the Future

Here's how an organisations can have a well defined digital strategy to remain competitive in the global market
Dr. Rajiv Aserkar | 4 min read
This is How Blockchain is Digitalizing Trust

This is How Blockchain is Digitalizing Trust

Decentralisation of database is the reason which makes it transparent and the use of AI makes it user friendly
Suresh Satymurthy | 7 min read
Industry 4.0: The Evolution of the Digital Supply Chain

Industry 4.0: The Evolution of the Digital Supply Chain

The supply chain, despite its immense significance as well as potential, has been subjected to minimal evolution for more than half-a-century
Pushkar Singh | 4 min read