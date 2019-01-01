My Queue

digital technology

Triggering Innovation in the Classroom
Digital Trends

Emphasis on technology helps to affirm and advance relationships between educators and students, reinvent the approach to learning and collaboration
Amit Kapoor | 3 min read
Fintech is Making India a Digitally Empowered Nation, in a Real Sense

Digital technology is capturing the hearts and minds of people and so has increased the significance of Fintechs
Sameer Aggarwal | 5 min read
5 Emerging Technologies for Rapid Digital Transformation

Digital way of working will be boosted by the following innovations
Laduram Vishnoi | 6 min read
How Blockchain Technology is Rejuvenating Free Trade

The transparency in Blockchain leads to better assurances for investors opening the door of more opportunities to smaller businesses.
Karan Kohli | 3 min read