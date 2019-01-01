My Queue

Digital Trends

How to Push Your Company to Digital Maturity
Technology

How to Push Your Company to Digital Maturity

Starting a digital transformation is easy. Seeing it through to completion is a lot harder. Here's how to navigate the circuitous voyage to digital maturity.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
Mona Lisa Overdrive: Art Collides With Digital Technology

Mona Lisa Overdrive: Art Collides With Digital Technology

An insurgency of digital art, whether musical or visual or both, invades traditional art museums and your phone, too.
Eran Halevy | 4 min read
5 Ways to Mindfully Scale Your Business and Make More Money

5 Ways to Mindfully Scale Your Business and Make More Money

When it comes to scaling a business, it's best to seek advice from those who've successfully done it.
Eric 'ERock' Christopher | 4 min read
Let's Get Digital: How to Actualize Your Transformation to Better Serve Your Customers

Let's Get Digital: How to Actualize Your Transformation to Better Serve Your Customers

A complete digital transformation of your and everyone else's industry is closer than you think. Start planning your own with these 3 steps.
Q Manning | 6 min read
Why Video Is the Best Format to Show off Your Brand's Personality

Why Video Is the Best Format to Show off Your Brand's Personality

Greg Rollett talks with Swypit founder Kevin Hodes about staying abreast of new forms of content.
Ambitious TV | 2 min read

Retailers Jumping on the Digital Bandwagon Are Transforming the Industry in 3 Key Areas
Digital Trends

Retailers Jumping on the Digital Bandwagon Are Transforming the Industry in 3 Key Areas

Are you exploring digital mobile transactions, payment technology and automation? It's high time you did
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Account-Based Marketing and Inside Sales Are a Match Made in Heaven
Marketing Strategies

Account-Based Marketing and Inside Sales Are a Match Made in Heaven

Proliferating digital comms platforms have made 'inside sales,' or remote sales, the prime mover in B2B and tech sales. Whatever your company's sector, it's expected to eclipse traditional sales by 2020.
Parth Misra | 6 min read
The History of Digital Content (Infographic)
Infographics

The History of Digital Content (Infographic)

How did we get to where we are today?
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
8 Inspirational Design Trends for 2018
Design

8 Inspirational Design Trends for 2018

Trends come and go, but they provide a meaningful look into modern ideas about aesthetics and usability.
Kimberly de Silva | 2 min read
What Any Business Can Learn From Verizon About the Transformation to a Digital World
Customer Experience

What Any Business Can Learn From Verizon About the Transformation to a Digital World

C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett takes you inside Verizon to speak with c-level executives from its Enterprise Solutions division.
C-Suite TV | 1 min read
Steve Jobs Invented the iPhone But Warned It Was No Substitute for Networking Face-to-Face
Networking

Steve Jobs Invented the iPhone But Warned It Was No Substitute for Networking Face-to-Face

Science is repeatedly confirming what Jobs knew intuitively -- people need to be in a room together to really accomplish great things.
Shakir Akorede | 4 min read
Having a Digital Edge Is Not Just About Technology
Digital Trends

Having a Digital Edge Is Not Just About Technology

A survey of global executives revealed five key practices that differentiate the most digitally mature companies from their less advanced counterparts.
Doug Palmer and Gerald C. Kane | 7 min read
9 Key Mobile Technology Trends for 2017 (Infographic)
Mobile Technology

9 Key Mobile Technology Trends for 2017 (Infographic)

What's your mobile strategy to grow your small business?
Andrew Gazdecki | 5 min read
Is Yours a Digitally Born Business? What? You Haven't Yet Embraced Your Brand?
Branding

Is Yours a Digitally Born Business? What? You Haven't Yet Embraced Your Brand?

It's high time you did.
Kim Getty | 7 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Embrace the Next Phase of Digital Maturity, 'Cognitive Transformation'
Digital Trends

4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Embrace the Next Phase of Digital Maturity, 'Cognitive Transformation'

Begin your journey now, or risk losing ground to nimbler competitors already on the road to cognition.
Jaimy Szymanski | 6 min read