Digital Village

#Budget2019: Government Aims For Rural Industrialization
Budget 2019

In the next 5 years, the government is aiming to build one lakh digital villages
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
The Digital Push of Narendra Modi Government

Digital India has been getting boosted by the Government, will Budget 2019 see a bigger enhancement?
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read