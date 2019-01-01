There are no Videos in your queue.
Digital Wallet
FinTech
Cryptocurrencies are important but there is a lot more than Bitcoin reshaping commerce.
Jackson Palmer, an Adobe marketing product manager, created Dogecoin as a side project.
The idea is to pre-install Google's electronic payment service on phones, as the companies seek to counter Apple Inc's recent entry into the nascent market for mobile payments.
The world's largest Bitcoin wallet service just sealed a record venture capital deal. Backers include none other than billionaire Richard Branson.
A Bitcoin that was shown during a segment on Bloomberg TV was immediately stolen by an observant Reddit user, providing the host and his audience with a valuable lesson about security and digital currency.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
