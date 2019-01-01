My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Digital Wallet

4 Emerging Fintech Trends Relevant to Every Entrepreneur
FinTech

4 Emerging Fintech Trends Relevant to Every Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrencies are important but there is a lot more than Bitcoin reshaping commerce.
Yoav Vilner | 6 min read
Insights From the Man Who Created a Digital Currency as a Joke That Then Blew Up

Insights From the Man Who Created a Digital Currency as a Joke That Then Blew Up

Jackson Palmer, an Adobe marketing product manager, created Dogecoin as a side project.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
Google Partners With Wireless Carriers to Push Wallet Service

Google Partners With Wireless Carriers to Push Wallet Service

The idea is to pre-install Google's electronic payment service on phones, as the companies seek to counter Apple Inc's recent entry into the nascent market for mobile payments.
Reuters | 1 min read
Blockchain Raises $30 Million in Biggest-Ever Funding Round for a Bitcoin Company

Blockchain Raises $30 Million in Biggest-Ever Funding Round for a Bitcoin Company

The world's largest Bitcoin wallet service just sealed a record venture capital deal. Backers include none other than billionaire Richard Branson.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Lesson Learned: TV Anchor Shows Off Bitcoin, Is Instantly Robbed

Lesson Learned: TV Anchor Shows Off Bitcoin, Is Instantly Robbed

A Bitcoin that was shown during a segment on Bloomberg TV was immediately stolen by an observant Reddit user, providing the host and his audience with a valuable lesson about security and digital currency.
Sam Ro | 2 min read

More From This Topic

PayPal Here Joins Mobile-Pay Apps Already There
Finance

PayPal Here Joins Mobile-Pay Apps Already There

When PayPal launched its newest mobile payment platform, it joined a wide selection of existing services. Here's a breakdown of the leaders.
Gwen Moran | 4 min read
Here's What's Inside PayPal's Digital Wallet
Technology

Here's What's Inside PayPal's Digital Wallet

PayPal's new payment option could easily be useful for merchants that want to cut out credit cards.
Jonathan Blum