Digitalisation

#5 Neo Banks that are Changing the Way India Does Banking
Banking

#5 Neo Banks that are Changing the Way India Does Banking

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global neo bank market is growing at a CAGR of 50.6 per cent during the period 2017-2020.
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
Edelweiss SME Lending's Head Explains Why Big Data is a Game Changer for the Industry

Edelweiss SME Lending's Head Explains Why Big Data is a Game Changer for the Industry

Businesses are beginning to understand how big data will shape the industry and lead its way to digitalisation
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Here's Why 2019 is Going to be the Year of Digital Entrepreneurs

Here's Why 2019 is Going to be the Year of Digital Entrepreneurs

In the wake of the rise of digitisation, a large number of start-ups and digital agencies have sprung up in the country
Amin Rozani | 5 min read
Five Innovative Trends of the Fintech Industry

Five Innovative Trends of the Fintech Industry

Digitalization, security and privacy: fintech has it all
Javed Tapia | 3 min read
Here is Why Flipkart is Keen to Enter the Financial Services Sector

Here is Why Flipkart is Keen to Enter the Financial Services Sector

Consumer lending space is a USD 1.2 trillion opportunity in India
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read

The Ball is Now 'Out of Court'
Court Cases

The Ball is Now 'Out of Court'

Can disputes be settled without going to the court with the help of internet?
Namita Shah | 4 min read
How Digitization Is Disrupting and Consolidating Conventional Businesses
Digitalisation

How Digitization Is Disrupting and Consolidating Conventional Businesses

The success of a business model depends on how the company manages to turn digitization into a competitive advantage and improve the model.
Rohan Kumar | 3 min read
This is How the Government can Boost Digitalisation with Union Budget 2018-19
Union Budget 2018-19

This is How the Government can Boost Digitalisation with Union Budget 2018-19

19% of the Indian population continues to remain unbanked, or financially excluded despite the best efforts of financial institutions
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Does Your Designation Read Chief Digital Officer? These Five Tips Will Make Your Job Easier
Team Digital

Does Your Designation Read Chief Digital Officer? These Five Tips Will Make Your Job Easier

Companies should try to balance their investment in traditional businesses and look at developing new business models.
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read