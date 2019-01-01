My Queue

How Digital Makeover of Traditional Handicraft Business Can Preserve Its Losing Grip
How Digital Makeover of Traditional Handicraft Business Can Preserve Its Losing Grip

This way artisans are exposed to the different people, cultures, designs, colours and trends, which could help them in creating for the current market need as well as innovate in their technique
Shailander Kumar | 4 min read
5 Things at Stake for Indian Entrepreneurs This Election Season

These things will weigh in the minds of entrepreneurs when they go out to vote and rightly so because away from the national media limelight it is these key policies which determine the future of our entrepreneurs
Shweta Shalini | 6 min read
Most Underrated Skills Sought by Employers

To be able to experience vertical mobility, you need to focus on social mobility and characteristics that make you an affable as well as a popular employee.
Sania Gupta | 5 min read
Streamlining the Hiring Process with the Aid of Technology

This is how technology empowers both recruiters and job seekers, thanks to the wealth of data available for both parties.
Srinivas Varahagiri | 3 min read
Factors Moderating the Success of Beauty Industry

Wella Professionals Discusses the Things Beauty Industry Survives on
Franchise India Staff | 2 min read

Printing

What is Holding Your Print Business Back?

Print businesses are making investments in technology but unable to reap benefits.
Abhishek Agarwal | 5 min read
TV Industry

#8 Reasons Why OTT Players will Rule the Connected TV Market

It has been observed that patrons are consuming web-based OTT content at large scale and It has been increasing at a great pace.
Shabir Momin | 4 min read
Finance

Digitalization-A Boon Or Bane For The Financial Services

As Banking and Financial Services Sector in India undergo rapid Digitalization, let's take a bird's eye view of where we stand, what Digitalization promises and at what cost.
Vipul Sharma | 4 min read
Growth

Why Digitization of Regional Literature is Essential

Linguistic variety adds richness to the Indian culture, with every region having highly developed literary legacies.
Apurva Ashar | 4 min read