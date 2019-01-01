My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Digitization

Digital Transformation for Business
Business

Digital Transformation for Business

What is a digital transformation for a business ? Digital is everything online and on the cloud
Dhananjay Arora | 4 min read
Exploring Cricket Advertising- The Programmatic Way

Exploring Cricket Advertising- The Programmatic Way

While digitization is a wonderful thing for the advertising world, here's the challenging part
Ashish Shah | 5 min read
Digital Campus: The Future of Educational Institutions

Digital Campus: The Future of Educational Institutions

Here's why in this technologically advanced era, the digital campus is the need of the hour
Rajan Wadhwa | 3 min read
An Ode to All the Dreamers Who Became Doers with Technology

An Ode to All the Dreamers Who Became Doers with Technology

Make maximum use of the technology that you already have and the sky will be the limit of your growth
Shivakumar Ganesan | 5 min read
Here's How Digital Governance is Changing the World

Here's How Digital Governance is Changing the World

Things that one needs to know about the implementation of e-governance and its implementation
Dilip Modi | 5 min read

More From This Topic

3 Key Aspects of Teaching Innovations in 2019
Innovation

3 Key Aspects of Teaching Innovations in 2019

Culmination of old values and new methodology is here to make a difference
Kartik Bajoria | 6 min read
How Adoption of Digital Technologies and Payments Methods are Boosting Delivery of Credit in the Rural Areas
Technology

How Adoption of Digital Technologies and Payments Methods are Boosting Delivery of Credit in the Rural Areas

MFIs in the country that are truly leveraging fintech and digitization, the majority of the sector still needs to seriously reconsider its existing business models and make way for technology on a larger scale
Vivek Tiwari | 5 min read
The Power of Digital Learning
digital learning

The Power of Digital Learning

The online professional education market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% to reach US$5.7bn by 2020, from the current US$2bn
Parinita Gohil | 4 min read
Tale of a 15-Second Pitch That Left Ex-Cisco Chairman John Chambers Impressed
Investments

Tale of a 15-Second Pitch That Left Ex-Cisco Chairman John Chambers Impressed

Lucideus rose $5 Million in Series A funding led by Cisco's Chairman Emeritus, John Chambers from his personal venture arm JC2 Ventures
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
What Challenges India the Most? - Unskilled Candidates Vs Unemployed Workforce
Employment

What Challenges India the Most? - Unskilled Candidates Vs Unemployed Workforce

While industries are being automated at lightning-fast speeds, this technological intervention is not taking the limelight away from other in-demand skills
Zairus Master | 5 min read
Unleashing India's Untapped Market Scope with the Wave of the Internet
Digital Economy

Unleashing India's Untapped Market Scope with the Wave of the Internet

Everyday opening new markets and opportunities has become a testimony to India's technological potential
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
6 Learnings From People Powered Marketing
Marketing

6 Learnings From People Powered Marketing

Innovation in people management is the key to success and that leads to a fine customer experience as well
Prateek N Kumar | 4 min read
Is Spending Time Abroad of Any Help in the Success of a Start-up?
Startups

Is Spending Time Abroad of Any Help in the Success of a Start-up?

You develop the ability to question the age-old ineffective techniques and methodologies by moving to a new world and it forms a threshold for new ideas and solutions
Sania Gupta | 4 min read
How MSMEs can Ensure a Higher Loan Approval Rate
Loans

How MSMEs can Ensure a Higher Loan Approval Rate

As NBFCs target MSMEs for lending, here's what you can do to get your loan approved
Manish Khera | 5 min read
Living the Life of a Digital Nomad
Digital Nomad

Living the Life of a Digital Nomad

Only those who are courageous enough are the ones who succeed in exploring a completing different kind of life- the life of a digital nomad.
4 min read