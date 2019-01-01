My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dignity

The Key to Success for Public-Private Social Good Initiatives
Partnerships

The Key to Success for Public-Private Social Good Initiatives

When the private sector merges with the public sector to empower women, the focus should be dignity -- not charity.
Megha Desai | 6 min read
This Nuance I Learned From Social Entrepreneurs Is Worth Your Time

This Nuance I Learned From Social Entrepreneurs Is Worth Your Time

To truly understand the opposite of poverty, you need to feel it.
Karthik Rajan | 4 min read
How to Let Go of Employees With Love and Dignity

How to Let Go of Employees With Love and Dignity

There is nothing worse than a firing or a layoff. But you can ease your employees' pain by acting with faith and love.
Sandi Krakowski | 5 min read