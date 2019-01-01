There are no Videos in your queue.
Dinner Lab
Brian Bordainick spent three and a half years building Dinner Lab. A couple of weeks ago, he had to pull the plug on it. It hurts, he says, but he already knows he will try again.
The New Orleans startup says it couldn't make pop-up dinner parties all that profitable.
The growing food events business says the acquisition is both to grow its customer base and a sign that it intends to expand its product offerings.
The fast-growing dinner party startup will no longer require an annual membership fee.
As the New Orleans-based startup grows, it's founder is learning that being headquartered in the Big Easy can be a big challenge.
Dinner Lab
A members-only supper club feeds a national pipeline of rising-star chefs.
The New Orleans-based pop-up event and private catering company is reaching out to its members for it's latest funding round.
Brian Bordainick built a $16 million company in less than two years. At one point in his journey, Bordainick 'snapped' and he had to work to get his feet back on the ground.
From concert halls to Pixar, inspiration can come from a wide variety of sources.
To be innovative, run your business but don't let it run you.
Numbers alone can't run your business. Make sure you understand the data you're collecting.
Every company wants to be innovative, but not every company knows how to do it. Here's how you start.
Pop-up meal company Dinner Lab owes its blockbuster success to its savvy analysis of information from its consumers.
