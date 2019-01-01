My Queue

Direct Mail

How This Direct-Mail Piece Packs a Small But Powerful Punch
Small Business Heroes

How This Direct-Mail Piece Packs a Small But Powerful Punch

Postcards can't hold much copy but when done right, you'll see your business grow.
Robert W. Bly | 6 min read
The Secret to Getting Direct-Mail Prospects to Reply Immediately

The Secret to Getting Direct-Mail Prospects to Reply Immediately

Follow these tips, and you'll soon see replies flooding your mail box.
Robert W. Bly | 6 min read
Why You Don't Want to Fail This Direct-Mail Test

Why You Don't Want to Fail This Direct-Mail Test

To measure the success of your direct mail efforts, you've got to test your campaigns first. Follow these guidelines to get the most bang from your buck.
Robert W. Bly | 6 min read
The 5-Step Plan for Turning Prospects Into Customers

The 5-Step Plan for Turning Prospects Into Customers

Using this five-step plan can help you write powerful, persuasive copy that attracts your best customers.
Robert W. Bly | 4 min read
Looking for Leads? These 4 Direct Mail Offers Are Your Answer

Looking for Leads? These 4 Direct Mail Offers Are Your Answer

When it comes to lead generation, there are only four types of leads that work.
Robert W. Bly | 4 min read

How Chief Marketing Officers Can Innovate With Direct Mail
Direct Mail

How Chief Marketing Officers Can Innovate With Direct Mail

The sweet spot of digital technology plus direct-mail effectiveness is out there, just waiting for you to find it.
Andrew Fegley | 5 min read
The Myth of the 8-Second Attention Span
Marketing

The Myth of the 8-Second Attention Span

How to grab your audience's attention, even when they have infinite options.
Shaun Buck | 5 min read
The Modern Marketing Strategy Every Business Should Start Using Today
Marketing

The Modern Marketing Strategy Every Business Should Start Using Today

Reach your prospects effectively with this innovative marketing strategy.
Shaun Buck | 6 min read
3 Secrets to Driving Leads to Your Online Sales Funnel
Lead Generation

3 Secrets to Driving Leads to Your Online Sales Funnel

Direct mail is a great way to earn quality customers-but only if you do these three things.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read
3 Things You Should Do for Every Sales Campaign
Marketing

3 Things You Should Do for Every Sales Campaign

You can have the best sales piece in the world, but if it's missing one critical ingredient, it's guaranteed to fail.
Craig Simpson | 4 min read
Going Green With Direct Mail
Green Business

Going Green With Direct Mail

Learn how to be environmentally conscious with your direct mail marketing.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read
15 Unorthodox Ways to Get Your Foot In the Door
Sales Strategies

15 Unorthodox Ways to Get Your Foot In the Door

From dimensional direct-mail to video selfies, it's time to get creative about when, where and how you make your initial pitch.
Jeff Shavitz | 7 min read
The Science Behind the Sales Funnel
sales funnel

The Science Behind the Sales Funnel

Get rid of empty leads by making your sales funnel consistent and efficient.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read
How the Seasons Affect Your Direct Mail Campaigns
Small Business Heroes

How the Seasons Affect Your Direct Mail Campaigns

For the best results from your direct mail campaigns, learn how responses vary according to the time of year.
Craig Simpson | 3 min read
3 Simple Ways to Make Sure Your Direct Mail Campaign Is Opened
Marketing Bootcamp

3 Simple Ways to Make Sure Your Direct Mail Campaign Is Opened

Learn the three things you can do to increase the chances that your sale pieces do their important job of selling your product or service.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read