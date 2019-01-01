There are no Videos in your queue.
Direct Mail
Follow these tips, and you'll soon see replies flooding your mail box.
To measure the success of your direct mail efforts, you've got to test your campaigns first. Follow these guidelines to get the most bang from your buck.
Using this five-step plan can help you write powerful, persuasive copy that attracts your best customers.
When it comes to lead generation, there are only four types of leads that work.
More From This Topic
Direct Mail
The sweet spot of digital technology plus direct-mail effectiveness is out there, just waiting for you to find it.
Marketing
How to grab your audience's attention, even when they have infinite options.
Marketing
Reach your prospects effectively with this innovative marketing strategy.
Lead Generation
Direct mail is a great way to earn quality customers-but only if you do these three things.
Marketing
You can have the best sales piece in the world, but if it's missing one critical ingredient, it's guaranteed to fail.
Green Business
Learn how to be environmentally conscious with your direct mail marketing.
Sales Strategies
From dimensional direct-mail to video selfies, it's time to get creative about when, where and how you make your initial pitch.
sales funnel
Get rid of empty leads by making your sales funnel consistent and efficient.
Small Business Heroes
For the best results from your direct mail campaigns, learn how responses vary according to the time of year.
Marketing Bootcamp
Learn the three things you can do to increase the chances that your sale pieces do their important job of selling your product or service.
