Direct Mail Solution
Green Business
Learn how to be environmentally conscious with your direct mail marketing.
For the best results from your direct mail campaigns, learn how responses vary according to the time of year.
Increase your mailing response rate by tracking and taking a serious look at your results.
Specific things to look for when trying to identify a list broker to work with.
Learn this money-saving tip and keep your response rates from bombing when floods and natural disasters occur.
More From This Topic
Marketing Bootcamp
If you want to increase your response rate, make sure you are ALWAYS testing something new.
Advertising
Discover the six overriding lessons for putting together a promotional campaign that produces the best results.
Advertising Strategies
Testing is the only way you can know your promotions are working and make sure you're getting the best response possible. Find out more about how research can help you create ads that work.
Marketing Bootcamp
Use the same process a famous copywriter used to get down to work and write great ad copy every single time you try.
Marketing Bootcamp
Put these tips to work for you when you're writing ad copy and you'll see your writing improve.
Marketing Strategies
Research has shown that ads that touch readers' emotions are more successful than ads that only touch their intellect. Find out how to craft emotional ads.
Marketing Strategies
You can learn to create outstanding ad copy if you follow these 4 simple rules from an advertising pro.
Marketing Strategies
When writing a letter to sell a product, you should put yourself in the place of your prospective buyer and think of everything that person could desire.
Marketing
Before you hire your company's copywriter make sure they fit these four qualities.
