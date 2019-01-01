My Queue

AT&T's New DirecTV Now the Latest to Enter Streaming Content Wars

Launching this week, DirecTV Now is poised to be a catch-all solution for TV aficionados who have yet to cut their cord.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
AT&T and DirecTV Ink $49 Billion Merger

As the television industry continues to evolve and the mobile market matures, players within the telecommunications industry are seeking to band together and scale up.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Another Mega Merger: AT&T Reportedly Eyeing $40 Billion Purchase of DirecTV

A new report alleges telecommunications giant AT&T has approached DirecTV about a merger that could be worth as much as $40 billion.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read