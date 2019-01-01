Disciplining and Firing

There are no Videos in your queue.
Confronting employees who misbehave is never fun (or easy), but company leaders can't afford to ignore bad behavior until it creates larger issues.
Few people enjoy confrontation, and nobody likes the few who do, but it's your job to speak up for the good of the company.
When you're fired up and saying awful things about people, it can get you fired.
Distinguishing an employee who needs help from an employee who has run out of chances is part of running your own business.
Paradoxically, the weakest members of the team can improve the rest of the team.
Good leaders will wisely assess the situation and find the courage to take action following a firing or round of layoffs.
Firing an executive is sure to create anxiety but sometimes you have no alternative except to push past your fears and make a change.
Yes, companies have bad employees and managers, but they operate amid a culture that allows them to behave poorly.
Important points include minimizing the departing staffer's embarrassment -- and keeping an eye on his or her actual departure.
Start with the bad news, tell them when the last check will be in their bank account and get them out the door.
Talia Jane, who worked for the company's food delivery arm Eat24, wrote an open letter to Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelmann on Friday.
Does an unhappy employee need a little attitude adjustment -- or do you need to part ways with this person?
The Eagles owner fired the team's head coach, with no ready replacement and apparently without consulting anyone.
Ask yourself these three questions, and you'll be able to determine which employees are truly the right fit at your company.
Firing an employee or giving an underperforming employee a negative review are some of the toughest things you'll ever have to do as a business owner. It can be as difficult for person giving the bad news as it is on the person receiving it. These articles will help you navigate how to handle these tough decisions.
