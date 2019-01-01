Disciplining and Firing

My Queue

Avoid Elon Musk-Style Firing Sprees by Having Hard Conversations Sooner
Confronting employees who misbehave is never fun (or easy), but company leaders can't afford to ignore bad behavior until it creates larger issues.
Drew McLellan | 6 min read
6 Actions Even the Least Confrontational Managers Must Take to Hold Employees Accountable

Few people enjoy confrontation, and nobody likes the few who do, but it's your job to speak up for the good of the company.
Shawn Doyle | 4 min read
Anthony Scaramucci Is Out as Communications Director. Maybe It's Not a Good Idea to Publicly Disparage Your Co-Workers?

When you're fired up and saying awful things about people, it can get you fired.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
8 Signs You Should Fire an Employee

Distinguishing an employee who needs help from an employee who has run out of chances is part of running your own business.
John Rampton | 5 min read
4 Ways Effective Leaders Deal With Incompetent People

Paradoxically, the weakest members of the team can improve the rest of the team.
Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell | 5 min read

6 Ways to Reinvigorate Your Team After Firing an Employee
Good leaders will wisely assess the situation and find the courage to take action following a firing or round of layoffs.
Caren Merrick | 5 min read
3 Signs It's Time to Fire the Boss
Firing an executive is sure to create anxiety but sometimes you have no alternative except to push past your fears and make a change.
Cris Burnam | 5 min read
What a 'Best Butt' Award Says About Bad Corporate Culture
Yes, companies have bad employees and managers, but they operate amid a culture that allows them to behave poorly.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
Have to Terminate an Employee? Here Are 5 Best Practices.
Important points include minimizing the departing staffer's embarrassment -- and keeping an eye on his or her actual departure.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
5 Kinds of Lazy Employees and How to Handle Them
Not everybody who needs a paycheck is enthusiastic about work.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
The Right Way to Fire an Employee
Start with the bad news, tell them when the last check will be in their bank account and get them out the door.
Shaun Buck | 5 min read
Yelp CEO Responds to Employee Fired After She Wrote a Post About Her Low Pay
Talia Jane, who worked for the company's food delivery arm Eat24, wrote an open letter to Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelmann on Friday.
Jonathan Chew | 3 min read
5 Questions to Ask Before Dealing With a Negative Team Member
Does an unhappy employee need a little attitude adjustment -- or do you need to part ways with this person?
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
Why Jeffrey Lurie Makes More Money Than You
The Eagles owner fired the team's head coach, with no ready replacement and apparently without consulting anyone.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
3 Ways to Know If You Have the Right Team for 2016 and Beyond
Ask yourself these three questions, and you'll be able to determine which employees are truly the right fit at your company.
Paul Mandell | 4 min read
Firing an employee or giving an underperforming employee a negative review are some of the toughest things you'll ever have to do as a business owner. It can be as difficult for person giving the bad news as it is on the person receiving it. These articles will help you navigate how to handle these tough decisions.