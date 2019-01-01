My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

disclosures

The FTC Is Skeptical When Celebrities Are Paid to Like Your Product
Celebrity Endorsement

The FTC Is Skeptical When Celebrities Are Paid to Like Your Product

The Federal Trade Commission has launched investigations into a number of big-name brands it says have bent the rules governing paid celebrity endorsements.
Matthew Wilson | 4 min read
Hiring Done Right in 3 Brutally Honest Steps

Hiring Done Right in 3 Brutally Honest Steps

An unconventional approach to filling a key position leads to long-lasting results.
Kelsey Ramsden | 4 min read