There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Discomfort
If you can't find your own blind spot, ask your colleagues and friends. They'll let you know.
Choose the path of most resistance.
Talk about embracing failure.
You can't guarantee anything -- except that you're going to be uncomfortable at different points. Here's how to make the best of it.
Many who become entrepreneurs are self-starters, others need a little nudge -- still others, an ultimatum.
More From This Topic
Ready For Anything
While it's not mandatory you move out of the country with your young family to discover the best you, getting OK with the discomfort it brought was a good first step.
Discomfort
Countless entrepreneurs, from Richard Branson to Mark Zuckerberg, have professed the importance of pushing yourself past your "comfort zone."
Procrastination
Understanding why you put off certain tasks is key to breaking your procrastination habit.
Work Spaces
You don't have to be Hemingway to know that a clean, well-lighted place controls the quality of what goes on within it.
Robots
Though it's not always and necessarily sexual arousal.
Productivity
The culprit is carbon dioxide, according to a series of studies since 2012.
Office Space
It is important to feel comfortable at your office in order to increase your efficiency and protect your health.
Success
Science assures us that we learn, grow and change the most when we are dealing with what's unfamiliar.
Travel
They range from redesigning the way we board, to redesigning the cabin and seats themselves.
Resilience
Every career includes setbacks and even disasters. Prepare yourself while times are good.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?