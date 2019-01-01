My Queue

Discounting

Company Culture

The most fun you can have in business is making money doing the right thing for every customer.
William Bauer | 4 min read
6 Good Reasons to Ditch Offering Discounts

You might be tempted to lower your prices when starting out, but make sure that strategy actually works for your business and market.
Matthew Toren | 3 min read
This Bakery Owner Refused to Give Away Freebies. She's Wrong.

Everybody from Fortune 500 clients to the charity down the block will ask for discounts and donations. Say yes, and build the cost into your prices.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Walmart Adding 'Pickup Discount' to Online-Only Products

If you order online, but opt to pick up your items from a local store, Walmart will lower the price.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Benefit from Advertising Discounts on Deal Websites

Sometimes it takes cutting prices to move to the level.
Rehan Ijaz | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Discounting

Discounts sound good. But consider: Discounting strategy has its pros and cons.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Tesla

In a Twitter message, the CEO said 'corrective action' had been taken on discounting of new vehicles, which 'seems to be limited to a small number of cases.'
Reuters | 3 min read
Pricing

Investigate how you can create value for your customer and yourself without resorting to slashing prices.
Danny Wong | 5 min read
Customer Retention

A customer who has made a genuine connection with your business won't dump you when they find somebody slightly cheaper.
William Bauer | 4 min read
Competition

Cutting prices to stay in business is fatal but giving a good customer a break is just smart marketing.
William Bauer | 4 min read
Ecommerce

Your profit margins and brand image don't have to suffer when running sales.
Francesca Nicasio | 6 min read
Pricing

Discounting your services undermines your brand and your bargaining position with all future clients.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Customer Service

Your service, offers and selection that you put forth when you first interact with a prospective customer will be what they expect to be the norm.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
Discounting

When your customer base gets accustomed to discounts, they do two things that hurt your bottom line.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Amazon

Customers took to Twitter to voice their disappointment with the slow-loading website featuring deals they didn't think measured up to the Black Friday-busting hype.
Zack Guzman | 2 min read