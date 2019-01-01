There are no Videos in your queue.
The most fun you can have in business is making money doing the right thing for every customer.
You might be tempted to lower your prices when starting out, but make sure that strategy actually works for your business and market.
Everybody from Fortune 500 clients to the charity down the block will ask for discounts and donations. Say yes, and build the cost into your prices.
If you order online, but opt to pick up your items from a local store, Walmart will lower the price.
Sometimes it takes cutting prices to move to the level.
Discounts sound good. But consider: Discounting strategy has its pros and cons.
In a Twitter message, the CEO said 'corrective action' had been taken on discounting of new vehicles, which 'seems to be limited to a small number of cases.'
Investigate how you can create value for your customer and yourself without resorting to slashing prices.
A customer who has made a genuine connection with your business won't dump you when they find somebody slightly cheaper.
Cutting prices to stay in business is fatal but giving a good customer a break is just smart marketing.
Your profit margins and brand image don't have to suffer when running sales.
Discounting your services undermines your brand and your bargaining position with all future clients.
Your service, offers and selection that you put forth when you first interact with a prospective customer will be what they expect to be the norm.
When your customer base gets accustomed to discounts, they do two things that hurt your bottom line.
Customers took to Twitter to voice their disappointment with the slow-loading website featuring deals they didn't think measured up to the Black Friday-busting hype.
