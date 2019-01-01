My Queue

Of Manbuns and Microbraids: 'Hair Discrimination' in the Workplace. What Business Owners Need to Know.
Of Manbuns and Microbraids: 'Hair Discrimination' in the Workplace. What Business Owners Need to Know.

New York City and California have now turned on its head (no pun intended) the concept of what a professional work appearance is.
Kia Roberts | 6 min read
Ageism and the Gender Pay Gap: Why Getting Older Can Be Problematic for Women

The U.S. workforce as a whole is getting older. Can we afford to discriminate against people, particularly women, on the basis of age?
Tara O'Sullivan | 7 min read
Correcting and Dispelling the Myths About Diversity and Inclusion Hiring -- 4 Experts Weigh in

You've probably heard the myth about the 'pipeline problem' blocking efforts at increasing diversity. Here's the truth about that.
Daniel Chait | 7 min read
Women Are (Finally) Turning the VC Funding Tide

But with only 2 percent of U.S.-based VC funding going to women CEOs in 2017, they still have a long way to go.
Lisa Schiffman | 8 min read
An Employment Lawyers' Perspective on Age Discrimination in Silicon Valley

The tech industry's well document bias against women and people of color expands to include everyone past the age of 40 or so.
Scott Cole | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Ready For Anything

You Might Be Overlooking One Unexpected Factor About Your Company's Diversity: Location

If attracting diverse candidates is important to your company, you must be located in an area accessible by all parts of the population.
Jeff Mazur | 6 min read
Discrimination

Facebook Reportedly Allowed Uber to Run Job Ads Targeted Exclusively at Men

Facebook faces discrimination lawsuits for allegedly allowing employers to target job ads at a single gender.
Shona Ghosh | 3 min read
How Older Women Can Report Age Discrimination at Work or in the Hiring Process

Women workers file more age discrimination complaints than men.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
China

Sexist Job Ads Discriminate Against Women in China -- Even Specifying Applicants' Required Height, Weight and Facial Structure

Many job ads in China openly discriminate against women according to research from Human Rights Watch.
Tara Francis Chan | 5 min read
Ready For Anything

The Shocking Factor Putting Your Entire Exit Strategy at Risk

Establishment segregation was decreasing until the 1990s. So, what caused the reversal?
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
Gender Bias

Why the (Entrepreneurial) Future is Female

Women own only 5 percent of startups. So, when we talk about inequality, how about talking about women entrepreneurs?
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
Ready For Anything

New Research Shows Women Freelancers Face a Big Gender Pay Gap

It isn't just an issue in corporate America.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Company Culture

How Uber Proved That 1 Person Cannot Change a Company Culture

"Wife Appreciation Day" doesn't mean letting your spouse "take a day off from the kitchen."
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
Ready For Anything

For Women Entrepreneurs or VCs, Doors Will Only Open If We Pound on Them, Loudly and Persistently

After the headlines, there's more hard work to be done.
Tammi Jantzen | 5 min read
Corporate Culture

The Tech Industry's Real Problem With Diversity Is Clear. It's Not The Pipeline.

Tech apologists claim there are insufficient numbers of qualified women to hire. Which conveniently overlooks the hostile work environments now known to be pervasive.
Elizabeth Ames | 3 min read