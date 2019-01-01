There are no Videos in your queue.
Discrimination
New York City and California have now turned on its head (no pun intended) the concept of what a professional work appearance is.
The U.S. workforce as a whole is getting older. Can we afford to discriminate against people, particularly women, on the basis of age?
You've probably heard the myth about the 'pipeline problem' blocking efforts at increasing diversity. Here's the truth about that.
But with only 2 percent of U.S.-based VC funding going to women CEOs in 2017, they still have a long way to go.
The tech industry's well document bias against women and people of color expands to include everyone past the age of 40 or so.
More From This Topic
Ready For Anything
If attracting diverse candidates is important to your company, you must be located in an area accessible by all parts of the population.
Discrimination
Facebook faces discrimination lawsuits for allegedly allowing employers to target job ads at a single gender.
Women workers file more age discrimination complaints than men.
China
Many job ads in China openly discriminate against women according to research from Human Rights Watch.
Ready For Anything
Establishment segregation was decreasing until the 1990s. So, what caused the reversal?
Gender Bias
Women own only 5 percent of startups. So, when we talk about inequality, how about talking about women entrepreneurs?
Company Culture
"Wife Appreciation Day" doesn't mean letting your spouse "take a day off from the kitchen."
Corporate Culture
Tech apologists claim there are insufficient numbers of qualified women to hire. Which conveniently overlooks the hostile work environments now known to be pervasive.
