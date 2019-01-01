My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Discrusos

Este es el inspirador discurso de graduación que dio Tim Cook en la Universidad Duke
Inspiración

Este es el inspirador discurso de graduación que dio Tim Cook en la Universidad Duke

El CEO de Apple pidió a los jóvenes graduados no aceptar silenciosamente el mundo que heredaron.
Nina Zipkin | 11 min read