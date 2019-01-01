My Queue

discussion

Things to Remember While Moderating A Panel Discussion
Panels

Things to Remember While Moderating A Panel Discussion

While this may sound quite appealing, it certainly isn't the easiest job in the world as a moderator requires the person to be a total expert on the subject.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
The Most Strategic Agenda in CXOs discussions: AI

The Most Strategic Agenda in CXOs discussions: AI

Leadership teams are increasingly seeing AI as a key component of their strategic agenda for their organizations.
Sameer Dhanrajani | 4 min read
5 Questions You Need to Ask Yourself Before Leading a Discussion Group

5 Questions You Need to Ask Yourself Before Leading a Discussion Group

Discussion groups can be super helpful, but only if you moderate them in the right way.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
#6 Steps to plan a Worthy and Successful Webinar

#6 Steps to plan a Worthy and Successful Webinar

An effective Webinar can help in enhancing brand awareness, growth and exposure in the market and create business deals.
Avijit Arya | 4 min read