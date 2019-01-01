My Queue

dispositivos móviles

Llega Android Nougat con más de 250 novedades
Noticias tecnologia

La nueva versión del sistema operativo incluye más de 1,500 emojis y la opción de multiventana, que permite navegar en dos aplicaciones al mismo tiempo.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read