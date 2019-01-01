My Queue

Manage the Status Quo or Lead the Disruption
Manage the Status Quo or Lead the Disruption

To ignore or fear change is folly for your business.
Ivan Misner | 4 min read
How to Prepare for an Unexpected, Unwanted and Unwelcome Business Setback

Experiencing a setback is a hassle no entrepreneur needs. But you can get value from someone else's painful experience and take straightforward steps to reduce your risk.
Liz Kislik | 6 min read
Must-Read Books for List-Makers, Disrupters and Social Entrepreneurs

Inspired by our own personal goals for the year, here are a few books our Entrepreneur Press® team read in January.
Vanessa Campos | 5 min read
Innovation? It Needs to Be Woven Into Every Aspect of Your Company's Culture

Two-thirds of c-suite execs predict that global conglomerates like theirs won't even exist in ten years. Innovation will be the reason.
Alex Goryachev | 6 min read
How My Life as a Musician Helped Me Close the Biggest Deal of My Career

Early mornings and late nights on the road taught me resiliency and the importance of working with the right people.
Harrison Taylor | 8 min read

More From This Topic

3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Massive Changes in Digital Journalism
3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Massive Changes in Digital Journalism

Local journalism paid for a watchdog in every city council. Online journalism tells you what Trump tweeted this morning.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Want to Adopt a Proactive Approach to Disruption? Here's How.

Identify the disruptive forces set to up-end your industry so you can take advantage of the opportunities they can provide.
Marc Fischer | 5 min read
How to Disrupt the Way You Talk to the Person in the Mirror

Cynthia Kane, author of 'Talk To Yourself Like A Buddhist', believes our most important communication upskilling we need lies with the narrative in our own heads.
Patti Fletcher | 6 min read
Why Disruption Is Coming for Your Industry -- And How to Embrace It

Impending disruption is a reality that no company can ignore.
Matt Garratt | 5 min read
How to Thrive on Change

Smart entrepreneurs will realize that the current scale of disruption should not freak or destabilize.
Nik Gowing and Chris Langdon | 6 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Capitalize on 3 Industries Primed for Disruption

A company that can block pain in the human body? A collaborative, machine learning platform to help farmers increase crop yields? How can you get in on this action?
Mark Minevich | 6 min read
Artificial Intelligence Will Be the Greatest Jobs Engine the World Has Ever Seen

Fears that AI will make many types of workers unemployable are unfounded.
Byron Reese | 5 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Today Should Think About Transformation, Not Disruption

Perhaps it's time to develop a new framework for innovation -- one that doesn't require that a startup attack incumbents to be a success.
Tore Steen | 7 min read
What the World Needs Is More Moonshot Entrepreneurs

To conquer the world's great challenges, we first need to restore our lost sense of wonder.
Naveen Jain | 6 min read
Want to Disrupt an Entire Industry? Here Are 3 Tips From the Future.

OK, I'm not actually from the future. But, I'm here to help you with yours.
Jake Epstein | 5 min read