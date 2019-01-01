There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Distractions
These three simple tricks will transform the way you work.
Once thrown off track, a worker needs 23 minutes, on average, to get back to the original task. What could you have done in that 23 minutes?
You maximize productivity by minimizing the nonsense that distracts you.
If you're a prisoner up for parole, you'd better hope that your judge has recently had a break and isn't distracted.
More From This Topic
Focus
The ability to get your mind swiftly back on the project at hand is the next best thing to not being interrupted in the first place.
Employee Engagement
Limiting emails and phone usage might be the smartest thing you ever do for your company.
Freelancing
It feels like you have all the time in the world when you start working from home. Ignore that feeling because you don't.
Distractions
Research shows that returning to your original focus, following a distraction, takes, on average, a full 23 minutes and 15 seconds.
Self Improvement
Smartphones are a strong candidate for the most alluring distraction of all time, but you can resist and win back your life.
Smartphones
Imagine a life where you're not checking your phone constantly.
Open Office
The open office was an exciting innovation in 1900, and people didn't like it then, either.
Time Management
To beat the competition in half the hours, increase your output and your impact by working smarter.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?