Diversification

How This Entrepreneur Recovered From Bankruptcy to Increase Her Profits More Than Tenfold

How This Entrepreneur Recovered From Bankruptcy to Increase Her Profits More Than Tenfold

During the Great Recession, Tracy Matthews was in debt $335,000. Here's what she did to dig herself out.
Tracy Matthews | 7 min read
Expanding Your Business? Ignore These Pitfalls at Your Peril

Expanding Your Business? Ignore These Pitfalls at Your Peril

When a business owner thinks about expansion, life gets exciting. But a path of missteps awaits the entrepreneur who doesn't think it through beforehand.
Arkady Bukh | 5 min read
My Beverage Company Launched a Sunscreen. Here's How We Knew It Was the Right Time to Diversify Our Business.

My Beverage Company Launched a Sunscreen. Here's How We Knew It Was the Right Time to Diversify Our Business.

If you're thinking of introducing a new product or entering a new market, ask yourself these four questions.
Kara Goldin | 5 min read
If You Still Call Amazon an Online Retailer, Here's One More Reason to Stop

If You Still Call Amazon an Online Retailer, Here's One More Reason to Stop

It depends heavily on its cloud business, not ecommerce.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
The Importance of Portfolio Diversification for Your Investments

The Importance of Portfolio Diversification for Your Investments

Diversifying your portfolio won't bring you quick riches, but it will steadily build wealth over time.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Did Your One Big Customer Disappear? Poor You!
Business Strategy

Did Your One Big Customer Disappear? Poor You!

Never forget that to them, you're just a bill they pay.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
The Problem With Whole Foods Is the Doritos It Won't Sell
Marketing Strategies

The Problem With Whole Foods Is the Doritos It Won't Sell

When your customers start going to your competitors to purchase what you refuse to stock, it's time to rethink your plan.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
3 Key Ways to Diversify Your Ecommerce Store
Ecommerce

3 Key Ways to Diversify Your Ecommerce Store

To achieve diversification, it's important to focus on a niche, test your products and double down on your brand.
Will Caldwell | 3 min read
7 Crucial Money Tips to Failure-Proof Your New Business
Launching a Business

7 Crucial Money Tips to Failure-Proof Your New Business

Time is money, and both are especially critical for startups. Practice these skills until they're second nature so your launch doesn't crash and burn instead.
Iman Jalali | 6 min read
Crowdfunding Could Be In Your Portfolio But Not Too Much
Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding Could Be In Your Portfolio But Not Too Much

Due to new crowdfunding laws we can all be VC's, but you may want to hold off before you invest in your peers.
Sally Outlaw | 4 min read
Risky Business: Should You Diversify?
Diversification

Risky Business: Should You Diversify?

Do you suffer from 'magpie' syndrome, always chasing after the next shiny object? Think carefully before you do.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Are You Diversifying Your Income? You'd Better Start.
Your Money

Are You Diversifying Your Income? You'd Better Start.

Just as a business shouldn't rely on one client, your personal income should never rely on one source.
Steph Wagner | 2 min read
4 Strategies to Help Your Business Reach Its First Million Dollars in Revenue
Growth Strategies

4 Strategies to Help Your Business Reach Its First Million Dollars in Revenue

Offer a great product or service and keep pushing until you reach this milestone.
Zach Cutler | 4 min read
4 Best Practices for Expanding Your Expertise Into a New Market
Diversification

4 Best Practices for Expanding Your Expertise Into a New Market

If you're passionate about different areas of expertise, here's what to consider before making the leap to venture number two.
Tom Giannulli | 4 min read
Intel Pledges $125 Million for Startups That Back Women, Minorities
Intel

Intel Pledges $125 Million for Startups That Back Women, Minorities

This latest move follows Intel's earlier plan to spend $300 million over the next five years to improve diversity.
Reuters | 3 min read