Diversify

4 Tips to Help Workers From All Walks of Life Feel Welcome
Diversify

4 Tips to Help Workers From All Walks of Life Feel Welcome

Everybody should be comfortable at work but many minorities feel like outsiders in their own offices.
Saqib Iqbal Qureshi | 6 min read
Times Are Good, so Start Working Now to Make Your Small Business Recession-Proof

Times Are Good, so Start Working Now to Make Your Small Business Recession-Proof

The financial crisis of 2007-2009 can tell the prescient business owner how to prepare for any downturn that may be on the horizon.
Eyal Lifshitz | 6 min read
The Highly Profitable Growth Strategy that Probably Isn't on Your Radar but Should Be

The Highly Profitable Growth Strategy that Probably Isn't on Your Radar but Should Be

Growth through acquisition can be adapted to any size business.
Dixie Gillaspie | 4 min read
How to Diversify Your Customer Base and Grow Your Business

How to Diversify Your Customer Base and Grow Your Business

A conversation with Kara Goldin, founder and CEO of healthy lifestyle brand hint.
Entrepreneur Events | 2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Diversified His Business When His Industry Was Turned Upside Down

How This Entrepreneur Diversified His Business When His Industry Was Turned Upside Down

The Affordable Care Act caused upheaval in the healthcare industry. Here's how one business leader dealt with the change.
BizCast | 1 min read

More From This Topic

4 Preparations You Can Take Now to Avoid Being Crushed in the Next Crash
Growth Strategies

4 Preparations You Can Take Now to Avoid Being Crushed in the Next Crash

When times are bad, you know they will get better. So don't fool yourself about what's coming when times are good.
Raul Villacis | 5 min read
Breaking the Glass Ceiling Starts With Changing Workplace Culture
Small Business Heroes

Breaking the Glass Ceiling Starts With Changing Workplace Culture

At the eighth annual Women in the World New York Summit, four female executives discussed the cultural factors that have led to fewer women in leadership roles.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
3 Ways to Attract and Hire Diverse, Hardworking Millennials
Work Ethic

3 Ways to Attract and Hire Diverse, Hardworking Millennials

Lessons learned from youth in the foster system.
Bethany Lampland | 4 min read
Risky Business: Should You Diversify?
Diversification

Risky Business: Should You Diversify?

Do you suffer from 'magpie' syndrome, always chasing after the next shiny object? Think carefully before you do.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Are You a Business Owner or a Puppet?
Suppliers

Are You a Business Owner or a Puppet?

If you're too reliant on a few big suppliers, products or customers you may be working for them instead of for yourself.
Sam Harrop | 5 min read
Are You Diversifying Your Income? You'd Better Start.
Your Money

Are You Diversifying Your Income? You'd Better Start.

Just as a business shouldn't rely on one client, your personal income should never rely on one source.
Steph Wagner | 2 min read
Thinking of Going National? Follow These 5 Tips.
Growth Strategies

Thinking of Going National? Follow These 5 Tips.

It's imperative to get your ducks in a row before taking your company from a local to a national market.
Mike Kalis | 4 min read
4 Ways Diverse Teams Can Boost an Employer's Brand
Workplace Diversity

4 Ways Diverse Teams Can Boost an Employer's Brand

Surveys find that top job candidates overwhelmingly prefer working on diverse teams.
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read
4 Best Practices for Expanding Your Expertise Into a New Market
Diversification

4 Best Practices for Expanding Your Expertise Into a New Market

If you're passionate about different areas of expertise, here's what to consider before making the leap to venture number two.
Tom Giannulli | 4 min read
A Cross-Country Trip Uncovers Profitable Strategies of U.S. Firms for Growth
Growth Strategies

A Cross-Country Trip Uncovers Profitable Strategies of U.S. Firms for Growth

A co-author of 'Roadside MBA' reports on how various firms plotted their diversification or arranged for economies of scale.
Michael Mazzeo | 4 min read