Diversity Training

To See More Women in Leadership Roles, Here's What Needs to Happen
Ready For Anything

Whether or not they're going all the way to space, there's a lot of science behind getting women to the top.
Kimberly Zhang | 5 min read
Big Tech Can Do Good and Do Well At the Same Time

The tech sector's two big challenges, lack of diversity and worker shortages, can be made to solve one another, if the right initiatives are put in place.
Arthur Langer | 6 min read
Papa John's Has Created a Social Media Ad Featuring Negative Customer Tweets That's Been Watched 1.7 Million Times

The company isn't downplaying the fact that its reputation has suffered, but it wants customers to know it's working on improving.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Don't Be the Next Headline: How to Implement Diversity Training the Right Way

Employ a strengths-based approach to diversity to improve your company as a whole.
Srini Pillay | 7 min read
Is It Sexual Harassment to Stare at Another Employee for More Than 5 Seconds?

Yes, but if your parents didn't teach you it's impolite to stare at people it will sound ridiculous when well-mannered adults write a rule against it.
Gene Marks | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Want to Create a Trans-Inclusive company? Invest in These 2 Things.
Ready For Anything

Whether you're a leader or an entry-level employee, we all have a part to play in creating trans inclusion in the workplace.
Alison Ash Fogarty and Lily Zheng | 5 min read
Why Tech Needs to Stop Blaming the Pipeline for Its Lack of Diversity
Ready For Anything

One-time fixes and half-measures won't cut it. Company leaders must fully commit to continuous improvement, just as they do in other aspects of their businesses.
Mehul Patel | 5 min read
Here's Why Diverse Companies Are Better at Innovating Than Homogenous Companies
Technology Innovation

Businesses that operate from a single, same-minded perspective tend to approach problems the same way.
Jennifer Spencer | 4 min read
Paying Lip Service to Diversity Doesn't Work -- Here's What Does
Ready For Anything

You've heard of a "sales funnel." But what about a "recruitment funnel"? It can help you make "diversity" much more than just a buzzword.
Sona Jepsen | 6 min read
How to Sell to Millennials? Be Radically Inclusive.
Marketing Strategies

Express your diversity values and create an environment where employees and customers alike can do the same.
Rohit Prakash | 5 min read
How to Create a More Inclusive Workplace
Ready For Anything

Beyond being great for people, having a workplace that values all people is also good for business.
Vivian Maza | 5 min read
What You Know That Just Ain't So Is Killing Your Company
Ready For Anything

Recognizing our biases makes room for building a creative culture. The alternative is stagnation.
Beth Miller | 4 min read
Ensuring Diversity Is Not a Distraction to Leaders
Ready For Anything

Focus on improving the workplace as a whole by maintaining a balance between diversity and hiring the best candidate.
Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell | 5 min read
5 Tips for Finding Diverse Candidates That Make Dollars and Sense
Ready For Anything

It is critical for business leaders to learn how to effectively hire diverse candidates
Eliot Burdett | 5 min read
Workforce Discrimination Is Costing Business $64 Billion Every Year
Workplace Diversity

Raising the issue of job discrimination usually falls to those who are hurt most. Everybody else wants to change the subject.
Michael Welp | 5 min read