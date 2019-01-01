There are no Videos in your queue.
Diversity Training
Ready For Anything
Whether or not they're going all the way to space, there's a lot of science behind getting women to the top.
The tech sector's two big challenges, lack of diversity and worker shortages, can be made to solve one another, if the right initiatives are put in place.
The company isn't downplaying the fact that its reputation has suffered, but it wants customers to know it's working on improving.
Employ a strengths-based approach to diversity to improve your company as a whole.
Yes, but if your parents didn't teach you it's impolite to stare at people it will sound ridiculous when well-mannered adults write a rule against it.
Ready For Anything
Whether you're a leader or an entry-level employee, we all have a part to play in creating trans inclusion in the workplace.
Ready For Anything
One-time fixes and half-measures won't cut it. Company leaders must fully commit to continuous improvement, just as they do in other aspects of their businesses.
Technology Innovation
Businesses that operate from a single, same-minded perspective tend to approach problems the same way.
Ready For Anything
You've heard of a "sales funnel." But what about a "recruitment funnel"? It can help you make "diversity" much more than just a buzzword.
Marketing Strategies
Express your diversity values and create an environment where employees and customers alike can do the same.
Ready For Anything
Beyond being great for people, having a workplace that values all people is also good for business.
Ready For Anything
Recognizing our biases makes room for building a creative culture. The alternative is stagnation.
Ready For Anything
Focus on improving the workplace as a whole by maintaining a balance between diversity and hiring the best candidate.
Ready For Anything
It is critical for business leaders to learn how to effectively hire diverse candidates
Workplace Diversity
Raising the issue of job discrimination usually falls to those who are hurt most. Everybody else wants to change the subject.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
