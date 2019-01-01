There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Divorce
Divorce
The lesson here is that pre- and post-nuptial agreements are what will protect your company, not just goodwill toward your ex.
Many women endure physical harm in a relationship. For me, it served as the catalyst for starting my company.
Bringing up the 'P' word before you marry may be awkward. But you can always tell your intended, 'My lawyer made me do it.'
Building your future often begins with confronting what haunts you.
This DIY divorce software requires couples to patiently communicate for the greater good. Which is pretty much what a marriage requires.
More From This Topic
Divorce
For most people, nothing in their life will be as expensive as their divorce.
Marriage
It won't make mom and dad very happy, though.
Divorce
If you and your spouse combine marriage and business, forget the romantic aspect. Get a prenup.
Work-Life Balance
Entrepreneurs who don't put a priority on a healthy work-life balance are on course for divorce, affairs or loneliness.
Divorce
Don't be too hard on yourself for just going through the motions. At least you're still moving.
Work-Life Balance
When both the business and the relationship need more attention than is available for both, something will suffer.
Divorce
'Wevorce is changing divorce for good,' founder claims.
Legal Advice
You may want to hide that messy divorce you're going through -- here's how.
Pivots
After originally offering $10,000 to couples who remained married, SwanLuv changed its model to a crowdfunding platform.
Divorce
Divorce is one of the toughest times in life to make rational decisions, like maintaining the family business because it is in everyone's best interest.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?