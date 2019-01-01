My Queue

Divorce

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos Are Divorcing. So, Who's Protecting That Little Asset Called Amazon?
Divorce

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos Are Divorcing. So, Who's Protecting That Little Asset Called Amazon?

The lesson here is that pre- and post-nuptial agreements are what will protect your company, not just goodwill toward your ex.
Zac Potter | 8 min read
How the Rock Bottom of My Abusive Marriage Became the Foundation of My Booming Startup

How the Rock Bottom of My Abusive Marriage Became the Foundation of My Booming Startup

Many women endure physical harm in a relationship. For me, it served as the catalyst for starting my company.
Lauren Cascio | 6 min read
Millennial Millionaires and Their Prenups -- What They Need to Be Thinking About

Millennial Millionaires and Their Prenups -- What They Need to Be Thinking About

Bringing up the 'P' word before you marry may be awkward. But you can always tell your intended, 'My lawyer made me do it.'
Kristen Gray | 6 min read
Deal With Your Past and Step Into Your Entrepreneurial Power

Deal With Your Past and Step Into Your Entrepreneurial Power

Building your future often begins with confronting what haunts you.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Hollywood's Go-To Divorce Attorney Has an Online Solution so Unhappy Couples Don't Have to Pay Attorneys to Argue

Hollywood's Go-To Divorce Attorney Has an Online Solution so Unhappy Couples Don't Have to Pay Attorneys to Argue

This DIY divorce software requires couples to patiently communicate for the greater good. Which is pretty much what a marriage requires.
Peter Page | 5 min read

7 Ways to Rebuild Your Financial Life Post-Divorce
Divorce

7 Ways to Rebuild Your Financial Life Post-Divorce

For most people, nothing in their life will be as expensive as their divorce.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
How to Make $200,000 in a Single Step
Marriage

How to Make $200,000 in a Single Step

It won't make mom and dad very happy, though.
Matt Sweetwood | 3 min read
Mary J. Blige, Spousal Support and Your Business
Divorce

Mary J. Blige, Spousal Support and Your Business

If you and your spouse combine marriage and business, forget the romantic aspect. Get a prenup.
Nicole Sodoma | 6 min read
Never Stop Innovating In Business or Your Love Life
Work-Life Balance

Never Stop Innovating In Business or Your Love Life

Entrepreneurs who don't put a priority on a healthy work-life balance are on course for divorce, affairs or loneliness.
Raul Villacis | 6 min read
Work-Life Imbalance: How to Keep a Nasty Breakup From Wrecking Your Business
Divorce

Work-Life Imbalance: How to Keep a Nasty Breakup From Wrecking Your Business

Don't be too hard on yourself for just going through the motions. At least you're still moving.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
Understand This Before You Enter Into a Relationship With an Entrepreneur
Work-Life Balance

Understand This Before You Enter Into a Relationship With an Entrepreneur

When both the business and the relationship need more attention than is available for both, something will suffer.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
This Startup Aims to Make Divorce a Simpler, Web-Based Process
Divorce

This Startup Aims to Make Divorce a Simpler, Web-Based Process

'Wevorce is changing divorce for good,' founder claims.
Crystal Rivera | 2 min read
Mediation, Arbitration or Trial? Information to Make Your Decision With.
Legal Advice

Mediation, Arbitration or Trial? Information to Make Your Decision With.

You may want to hide that messy divorce you're going through -- here's how.
Andrea Murad | 7 min read
A Startup That Promised Cash to Engaged Couples Breaks Hearts With an Abrupt Pivot
Pivots

A Startup That Promised Cash to Engaged Couples Breaks Hearts With an Abrupt Pivot

After originally offering $10,000 to couples who remained married, SwanLuv changed its model to a crowdfunding platform.
Carly Okyle | 6 min read
How to Keep Your Business Together When Your Marriage Is Coming Apart
Divorce

How to Keep Your Business Together When Your Marriage Is Coming Apart

Divorce is one of the toughest times in life to make rational decisions, like maintaining the family business because it is in everyone's best interest.
Andrea Murad | 7 min read