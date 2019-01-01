There are no Videos in your queue.
DIY
Publicity
Investors, customers, even employees become enthusiastic when your company garners visibility in the media. And it doesn't take an expensive PR firm to get it, either.
YouTube's queen of crafty tutorials, who has recently launched products at Target, Amazon and other major retailers, connects with fans by sharing intimate details of her personal life.
A solid checklist for managing your own public relations campaign will include setting clear goals, pitching the right reporter and so much more.
With about 30 minutes, $25 and a few tools, you can breathe new life into an aging iPhone.
Joy Cho discusses her tricks for Instagram success and bringing happiness to your followers every day.
More From This Topic
Apps
Stop focusing on the fact millions of apps are already for sale and start focusing on getting a piece of the billions in app sales every month.
YouTube
For DIYers who like to make their own furniture, one of the YouTube superstars of the so-called maker video scene is a 50-year-old master craftsman named Jimmy Diresta.
Far Out Tech
Dreamed of x-ray vision? This startup has the answer -- sort of.
Far Out Tech
A Swedish engineer soars high, then crashes his homemade flying chair thing.
Social Media Marketing
You don't need to break the bank to generate leads online, use these cost effective social media tools.
Marketing
These tips will help you put your marketing campaign in front of more people.
Websites
Options for building websites today are abundant, so how can you decide which path is best for you?
Business Unusual
Jane ni Dhulchaointigh turned a sticky situation into a successful business in five steps.
Public Relations
You don't need to write the five-figure check to sign up for professional PR services.
DIY ("Do It Yourself") is a method of creating something from scratch or doing something from the bottom up. Naturally, many Entrepreneurs are inclined to DIY projects and campaigns because they can be cost-reducing, although oftentimes time-consuming. With strong leadership and organizational qualities, entrepreneurs excel at projects that appoint sole responsibility to them.
