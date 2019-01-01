There are no Videos in your queue.
DNA
Medicine
Imagine being able to customize drugs to your genes. His company is making it happen.
Author John Carreyrou of 'Bad Blood' -- which documents the rise and fall of Theranos -- explains how Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes got away with deception for as long as she did.
8 min read
Beautiful people arguably have an easier life -- they're happier, healthier, and have more friends. But a new study turns this theory on its head.
In a case of technology meets biology, scientists in labs across the country are experimenting with synthetic DNA as a storage medium, most notably Microsoft and the University of Washington.
It's all about the future of storage.
More From This Topic
Sleep
The results of the new study point to 15 different DNA locations associated with being "a morning person."
Genetics
The effectiveness and safety of gene editing is still unknown.
Science
One Harvard Medical School genetics professor thinks so.
Science
Scientists at the University of California inserted heritable, malaria-blocking genes into mosquitoes and observed encouraging results.
Genetics
We pass down more than just height and eye color. Science has shown that we can pass down our environmental experiences through DNA.
Far Out Tech
These colorful animals are more than just cute.
Starting a Business
Do you fall into one of these four quadrants? Determining your type can help you get off on the right foot.
Science
Both companies are seeking bragging rights in helping scientists make new medical discoveries and market share in a business that may be worth $1 billion a year by 2018.
Sleep Habits
Geneticists say they have learned more about the human body's circadian rhythms.
Genetic Testing
It's a small but definite step towards 23andMe's goal of selling DNA kits again.
