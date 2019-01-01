My Queue

Docstoc

Intuit Agrees to Buy Docstoc
Technology

Looking to become the go-to company for small businesses, Intuit acquires another startup.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Docstoc's Jason Nazar on Fostering Innovation

A successful Internet entrepreneur talks about the virtues of failing fast when creating a new product or trying to do something new. Once you learn a lesson, incorporate it in your routines. 'Don't fail at the same thing more than once,' he says.
Insights: Docstoc's Jason Nazar on the Personal Toll a Startup Can Take

The effort involved in starting a new business can put a strain on relationships, says the co-founder of a successful Internet company.
Five to Follow on Twitter for Startups

Sometimes in business it actually helps to follow the crowd. Here are five tweeters to follow if you're just getting started up.
Kara Ohngren Prior