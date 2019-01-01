My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

document management

Document Signing Companies Have Become an Online Business Necessity
Electronic Signatures

Document Signing Companies Have Become an Online Business Necessity

The increasingly paperless business world requires many electronic signatures, and somebody to assure you the signatures are genuine.
Renzo Costarella | 8 min read
Document Your Processes Before They Walk Out the Door

Document Your Processes Before They Walk Out the Door

Documenting your business processes as you go is mission critical from day one.
George Deeb | 5 min read
Adobe's Latest Product Lets You Turn a Photo of a Document Into a Fully Functional Digital File

Adobe's Latest Product Lets You Turn a Photo of a Document Into a Fully Functional Digital File

The global software giant's new mobile-optimized cloud streamlines the process of creating, editing, sharing and signing documents on the fly.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Going Paperless Is Still in the Future at Many Businesses

Going Paperless Is Still in the Future at Many Businesses

Companies that thing document management systems are still too expensive don't know how much paper files cost.
Matt Peterson | 5 min read