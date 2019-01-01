My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dogecoin

'Joke' Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Now Has a $2 Billion Market Cap
Cryptocurrency

'Joke' Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Now Has a $2 Billion Market Cap

It's official: cryptocurrency investing has really gone to the dogs.
David Murphy | 3 min read
Insights From the Man Who Created a Digital Currency as a Joke That Then Blew Up

Insights From the Man Who Created a Digital Currency as a Joke That Then Blew Up

Jackson Palmer, an Adobe marketing product manager, created Dogecoin as a side project.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
Where to Stash That Cryptocash? This Man Put It Under His Skin.

Where to Stash That Cryptocash? This Man Put It Under His Skin.

Martijn Wismeijer keeps his Bitcoin handy -- right between his thumb and index finger.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
SexCoin, Dogecoin, HoboNickel, Ripple: Should You Take These Bitcoin Wannabes Seriously?

SexCoin, Dogecoin, HoboNickel, Ripple: Should You Take These Bitcoin Wannabes Seriously?

Bitcoin isn't the only crazy cryptocurrency shaking up the future of money. A look at which new digital cash forms are worth paying attention to and which are scamcoins.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read