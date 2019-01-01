There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Doha
Events
According to ICC Qatar, the workshop is primarily a recap into the past year, highlighting major issues and decisions in the banking sector during the period and will also take a look at the road ahead, given the dynamism in Qatar's economy.
Doha Tweetups is an online community that regularly hosts offline events with the basic purpose of networking and bringing people together in Qatar.
"I conceptualized that you need not have to be the biggest to be the best. You can be small, but you can be the best."
Erden Kendigelen, General Manager, Ritz-Carlton Doha, believes in end-to-end solutions.
General Manager Rami Sayess goes into the strategy of the hotel, gives his recommendations for travellers.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?