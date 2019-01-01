My Queue

Doing Good

Brand Activism: Turning Your Purpose Into Action

Doing good has become the ultimate competitive advantage for brands in the 21st century.
Kian Bakhtiari | 6 min read
7 Reminders for Being a Better Person

With so many distractions, we can lose sight of what it means to be a good person. Here are some helpful reminders to keep us on a positive course to success.
Jason Fell | 5 min read
Why Lacoste Replaced Its Signature Alligator for Its New Polo Shirts

The fashion brand is making way for a good cause.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Want to Emulate Toms Shoes' Charitable Model? Here's How to Get Started.

Follow in Toms Shoes' footsteps (pun intended) and make a philanthropic difference in the world.
Amar Hussain | 3 min read
How Social Entrepreneurship Can Benefit Businesses and the Communities They Serve

Social entrepreneurs are discovering they can do well by doing good.
Chirag Kulkarni | 5 min read

3 Ways Millennials Are Leveraging Social Influence for Social Good
3 Ways Millennials Are Leveraging Social Influence for Social Good

How you can use your platform to make a difference.
Jonathan Long | 3 min read
These Inspiring Teen Girls Invented a Solar-Powered Housing Solution for the Homeless -- Now They Are Presenting Their Work at MIT

A dozen young Latina scientists used innovation and ingenuity to help those in need.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Airbnb Pilot Connects Refugees and Evacuees With Housing

The new pilot platform connects Airbnb hosts with relief organizations that serve refugees, evacuees and other people in need.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Doing Good by Doing Well: 6 Digital Tools for Social Entrepreneurs

These tools make it easy for you to give back, while pushing you and your business ahead.
Jess Ekstrom | 5 min read
When Should Entrepreneurs Pursue a Social Good?

Business leaders should question not the need but rather the desire and ability to pursue a social good.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Prepare for Happy Tears: 5 Times Tech Improved People's Lives

These tearjerkers involve children seeing and hearing for the first time and a young girl receiving a new hand.
Lindsay Friedman | 4 min read
The Findings of This Massive Global Social Entrepreneurship Study Will Surprise You

The focus is shifting from money in the bank to society's biggest challenges.
Lindsay Friedman | 4 min read
5 Franchises That Paid It Forward

Even franchises and the people that run them can get hit with a case of the feels.
Lindsay Friedman | 4 min read
LinkedIn Boss Gives $14 Million Away to Employees. Ours Gave Us Some Donuts.

The package is reportedly worth an estimated $14 million.
Reuters | 1 min read
Technology Opens the Door for Entrepreneurs to Achieve the Triple Bottom Line

These days, every company, no matter what industry, is a technology company. The focus should be on people, planet and profit.
Elizabeth Gore | 6 min read