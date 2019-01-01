There are no Videos in your queue.
domestic abuse
workplace violence
Violence is the leading cause of death for women who die in the workplace.
Many women endure physical harm in a relationship. For me, it served as the catalyst for starting my company.
Your past does not dictate your future or limit your potential.
A TEDx talk containing allegations that Kristie Colón had been abused at Price's hand was deleted by the University of Kentucky last month.
The University of Kentucky, which hosted the TEDx talk in question last October, says it made its decision after being contacted by Price's representatives.
Dan Price
Kristie Colón reportedly recorded a TEDx talk where she accounts physical and mental abuse at the hands of the Gravity Payments CEO, according to a report in Bloomberg Businessweek.
In trying to mute the criticism of the NFL's response to abuse cases, commissioner Roger Goodell showed surprisingly bad judgment.
The NFL and players needed sponsors to get serious about abuse. Thank capitalism for that.
Leaders need to take a stand for what's right when bad behavior occurs.
