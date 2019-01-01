My Queue

Domestic Violence Is Often the Cause of Workplace Violence
Violence is the leading cause of death for women who die in the workplace.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
How the Rock Bottom of My Abusive Marriage Became the Foundation of My Booming Startup

Many women endure physical harm in a relationship. For me, it served as the catalyst for starting my company.
Lauren Cascio | 6 min read
Leaving a Violent Relationship Sparked My Entrepreneurial Fire

Your past does not dictate your future or limit your potential.
Andrea Isabelle Lucas | 5 min read
Dan Price's Ex-Wife Stands By Domestic-Abuse Allegations in Latest Blog Post

A TEDx talk containing allegations that Kristie Colón had been abused at Price's hand was deleted by the University of Kentucky last month.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Video Containing Allegations Dan Price Abused His Ex-Wife Won't Publish and Has Been Deleted

The University of Kentucky, which hosted the TEDx talk in question last October, says it made its decision after being contacted by Price's representatives.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Dan Price Says Reports He Abused His Ex-Wife Are False
Dan Price

Kristie Colón reportedly recorded a TEDx talk where she accounts physical and mental abuse at the hands of the Gravity Payments CEO, according to a report in Bloomberg Businessweek.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
The 3 Ways Roger Goodell Failed to Show Leadership in His Press Conference
Ready For Anything

In trying to mute the criticism of the NFL's response to abuse cases, commissioner Roger Goodell showed surprisingly bad judgment.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
How Business Is Regulating Good Behavior in the NFL
Ready For Anything

The NFL and players needed sponsors to get serious about abuse. Thank capitalism for that.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
In Business, the Cameras Are Always Rolling
Ready For Anything

Leaders need to take a stand for what's right when bad behavior occurs.
Brian Fielkow | 4 min read