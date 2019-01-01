My Queue

Domestic economy growth

India Remains Optimistic About Faster Sectoral Growth in 2019: PwC-FICCI Report (Infographic)
News & Trends

India Remains Optimistic About Faster Sectoral Growth in 2019: PwC-FICCI Report (Infographic)

According to the 5th edition of PwC-FICCI India Manufacturing Barometer, the economic growth is to be driven by strong domestic demand and an increased focus on export markets
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
When Your Skills Speak a Thousand Words

When Your Skills Speak a Thousand Words

A Task Force was launched for closing the skill gap in India in collaboration with the World Economic Forum
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
#4 Pillars That Drive India's Growth Story

#4 Pillars That Drive India's Growth Story

A rising population causes real GDP to grow but it does not allow the real GDP per capita to grow
Abhishek Mehta & Avinash Rogye | 6 min read
Indian SMEs Show Resilience Despite Depressed GDP Figures

Indian SMEs Show Resilience Despite Depressed GDP Figures

According to the Am Ex Survey, Indian SMEs are More Bullish for Growth Than its Biggest Rival China
Komal Nathani | 3 min read