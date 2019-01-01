My Queue

donación

Gates invertirá 100 mdd para tratar el Alzheimer
Bill Gates

Gates invertirá 100 mdd para tratar el Alzheimer

El donativo del fundador de Microsoft será destinado 50 millones de dólares a diferentes empresas que se dedican a la investigación y el tratamiento del Alzheimer, y los otros 50 millones al Fondo de Descubrimiento de Demencia.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
