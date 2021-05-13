Profile Avatar
Donald glover
Cultura Pop
Donald Glover dice que se han hecho películas y programas 'aburridos' por la cultura de la cancelación
Emily Rella
May 11, 2021
·
4 min read
News and Trends
Donald Glover Calls Out 'Boring' Art in the Film and TV Industry, Sparks Conversation About Cancel Culture
Emily Rella
May 11, 2021
·
3 min read