Donald Trump

Cryptic Warnings From the Trump Administration Shake Recreational Marijuana Industry
Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer spuriously linked marijuana to opioid addiction and warned that the leniency extended medical marijuana won't be offered to the recreational industry.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Jeff Sessions Offers Cannabis Industry No Reassurance
The Attorney General nominee's answers to questions from senators about marijuana enforcement policy were disconcertingly vague.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
The Wishful Outlook for Marijuana Jobs in 2017
If not for pervasive uncertainty about the incoming Trump Administration the cannabis industry would be on a hiring spree.
Andre Bourque | 9 min read
Marijuana Industry Hopes for Regulatory Stability in 2017
Marijuana is legal in most states but illegal federally, a complex situation made even less certain with a new President taking office.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Marijuana Advocates Wait for Trump's Stance on Legalized Cannabis
The President-elect said during the campaign that states ought to decide the legal status of cannabis but he is stocking his administration with zealot opponents of legalization,
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Will the 'Entrepreneur' President Embrace the Cannabis Economy?
Cannabis industry thought leaders share some thoughts on how the Trump administration may affect them.
Andre Bourque | 6 min read
7 Things Business Owners Need to Know Post-Election
Last night's vote has brought market scares, wage hikes, marijuana legalization and more.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
