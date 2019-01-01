My Queue

Tech Entrepreneurs Move Towards Philanthropy: 5 Most Charitable Business Leaders
Some have extra, others have none, the desire to share keeps humanity alive
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
The Business of Volunteering Is Business for Millennials

The largest cohort in today's workforce seeks both meaningful employment and employers whose values align with their own.
Sagi Shahar | 5 min read
5 Ways You Can Help Mexico After the Deadly Earthquake

Please help those affected by this disaster.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read
Sheryl Sandberg Donates $100 Million to Donor-Advised Fund

Sandberg's donation to her donor advised fund comprised 880,000 of class "A" shares of Facebook, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Reuters | 2 min read
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Pledges $3 Billion to Curing and Managing Disease

Investments will include a bioscience research center, and plans for a chip to diagnose diseases, continuous blood stream monitoring and a map of cell types in body.
Reuters | 1 min read

Rich Dad, Philanthropic Daughters
Daughters of rich businessmen who went philanthropic!
Ritu Kochar | 5 min read
3 Ways Businesses Can Profit From Local Outreach
A community outreach program can help your business gain local traction and visibility without a huge investment.
Jana Barrett | 3 min read
Charitable Giving is a Form of Investment
Just as you analyze your investments carefully, you should also screen potential charities.
Brenton Hayden | 6 min read
Sean Parker Donates $250 Million to Fight Cancer
The Napster founder and former Facebook president created the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which will focus on using the body's immune system to combat cancer cells.
Jessica Hartogs | 2 min read
Goodwill & Charity: There's an App for That!
Using innovative approaches to donations and charity, these apps have moved on from traditional emotional appeal based requests
Rustam Singh | 3 min read